CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CPI Card Group Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ PMTS opened at $19.29 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54.
About CPI Card Group
