Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Benefitfocus Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.64. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 129.7% during the first quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 837,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

