Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Univest Sec from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Univest Sec currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXS. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.65. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. Research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.