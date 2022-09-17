Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.612 dividend. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.08%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

