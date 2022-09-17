Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.47.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
