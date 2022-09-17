Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $131.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.50.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. Perficient has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

