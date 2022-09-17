Analyzing Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Augmedix and Smart Powerr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 139.36%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Augmedix has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.8% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Smart Powerr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -81.80% -179.63% -52.26% Smart Powerr N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Smart Powerr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million 3.97 -$17.85 million ($0.63) -3.73 Smart Powerr $870,000.00 25.72 $4.05 million N/A N/A

Smart Powerr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

Summary

Smart Powerr beats Augmedix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Rating)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. The company also offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the Waste Gas Power Generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the Combined Cycle Power Plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, it provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; and sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.