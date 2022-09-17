Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 4.75. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

