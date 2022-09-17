Truist Financial Raises Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $45.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,393,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

