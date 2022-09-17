Credit Suisse Group Increases Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target to €21.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.06. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

