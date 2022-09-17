Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GJNSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.