Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.21

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.21 and traded as low as $126.88. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $128.71, with a volume of 10,321,638 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

(Get Rating)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.