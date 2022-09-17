North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.17

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.17 and traded as low as $15.29. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 47,582 shares traded.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.