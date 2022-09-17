Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Immix Biopharma stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Immix Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

