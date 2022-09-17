Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $99.21

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.21 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 93.78 ($1.13). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 93.78 ($1.13), with a volume of 2,188 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £137 ($165.54) price target on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £165.96 million and a P/E ratio of 21.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a €0.31 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

