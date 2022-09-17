Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 102.2% in August

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLV stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

