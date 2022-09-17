Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 102.2% in August

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of GLV stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $11.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
