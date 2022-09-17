Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, September 19th (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Monday, September 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

