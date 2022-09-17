LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $619.98

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €619.98 ($632.63) and traded as high as €658.40 ($671.84). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €641.40 ($654.49), with a volume of 334,309 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €657.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €619.98.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

