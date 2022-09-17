The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $689.95

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.95 ($8.34) and traded as high as GBX 724 ($8.75). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 718.40 ($8.68), with a volume of 4,048,377 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGE shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 715 ($8.64).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 714.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 689.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2,565.71.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

