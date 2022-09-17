Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.69

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.69 and traded as high as C$16.82. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 1,457,504 shares traded.
EFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65.
In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,471,367.31.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
