Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.69

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.69 and traded as high as C$16.82. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 1,457,504 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.