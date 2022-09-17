Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.