Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $223.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.45.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

