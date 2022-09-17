Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $48.20 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

