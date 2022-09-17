Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $414.86.

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $200.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

