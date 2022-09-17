Critical Comparison: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) versus Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Nerdy has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89% Legacy Education Alliance -123.98% N/A -175.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nerdy and Legacy Education Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 2.81 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -14.47 Legacy Education Alliance $7.71 million 0.79 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nerdy and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 137.13%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Summary

Nerdy beats Legacy Education Alliance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

