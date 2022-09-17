The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of CAKE opened at $32.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

