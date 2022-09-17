Blackboxstocks (BLBX) and The Competition Critical Review

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blackboxstocks to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.16 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $189.21 million 17.63

Blackboxstocks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.20% -25.47% -0.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 212 1361 2436 79 2.58

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 545.02%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Blackboxstocks competitors beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

