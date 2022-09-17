Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

LLAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $55,943.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,102,064 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 155,243 shares of company stock worth $744,096 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terran Orbital Stock Down 3.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Articles

