Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) vs. Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Critical Review

Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Aptorum Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Altimmune shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aptorum Group and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A Altimmune -2,788.75% -47.54% -42.99%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Altimmune 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aptorum Group and Altimmune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Altimmune has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 124.34%. Given Altimmune’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Aptorum Group.

Risk & Volatility

Aptorum Group has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptorum Group and Altimmune’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group $1.54 million 32.86 -$25.05 million N/A N/A Altimmune $4.41 million 151.97 -$97.09 million ($2.24) -6.10

Aptorum Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altimmune.

Summary

Altimmune beats Aptorum Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A. The company is also developing ALS-2/3 for the treatment of gram+ve bacterial infections; RPIDD, a pathogen molecular diagnostic; NativusWell DOI (NLS-2), a dietary supplement; NLS-1 for the treatment of endometriosis; DLS-1+2 to treat NSCLC with mutation; DLS-3, an autoimmune small molecule; and CLS-1 for the treatment of obesity. Its pipeline products enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platforms for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune, Inc. in September 2015. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

