AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

