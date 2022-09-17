Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

About Quipt Home Medical

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $4.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $145.50 million, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

