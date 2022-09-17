GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $255.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in GrowGeneration by 17.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in GrowGeneration by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after buying an additional 388,075 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

