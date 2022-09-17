Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,047,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,370,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

