Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $223.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.02. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

