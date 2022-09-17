Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.31.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.27 and a 200 day moving average of $274.38. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

