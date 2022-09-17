Monness Crespi & Hardt Begins Coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.97.

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

WDAY opened at $152.29 on Wednesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -195.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,894 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,470.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,022 shares of company stock worth $2,080,397. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Workday by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Workday by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Workday by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

