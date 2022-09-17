Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WWD. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Woodward Stock Down 4.8 %

WWD stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.97 per share, with a total value of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,642. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2,558.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 161,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

