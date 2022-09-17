Critical Contrast: Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV) & Its Rivals

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) is one of 710 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Primavera Capital Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primavera Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 112 589 912 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.12%. Given Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primavera Capital Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A $20.88 million 28.37 Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors $1.60 billion -$173.12 million 28.97

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Primavera Capital Acquisition. Primavera Capital Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A 18.31% 4.55% Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Volatility & Risk

Primavera Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primavera Capital Acquisition competitors beat Primavera Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

