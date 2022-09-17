Head to Head Analysis: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) versus Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.47) -5.32 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 12.07 $754.89 million $1.63 19.69

Analyst Ratings

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $54.17, indicating a potential upside of 68.74%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -26.69% -24.06% Wheaton Precious Metals 63.36% 9.22% 9.13%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Perpetua Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

