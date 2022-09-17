Critical Contrast: Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) vs. Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Ebang International has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Infineon Technologies 14.59% 18.41% 9.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ebang International and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ebang International and Infineon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $51.45 million 1.08 $4.43 million N/A N/A Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 2.39 $1.40 billion $1.64 14.79

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ebang International and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Infineon Technologies 1 2 6 0 2.56

Infineon Technologies has a consensus target price of $39.82, suggesting a potential upside of 64.19%. Given Infineon Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infineon Technologies is more favorable than Ebang International.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Ebang International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

(Get Rating)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.