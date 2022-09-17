Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price to $72.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.63.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,744,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after buying an additional 477,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.