Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.18.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
