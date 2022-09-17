Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 295,290 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 165,476 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

