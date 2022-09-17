Benchmark Boosts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $42.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $37.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

