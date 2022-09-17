Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $59.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.