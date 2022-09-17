Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will earn $36.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $40.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $404.85 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.43 per share.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIVB. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $362.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $354.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

