Truist Financial Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $95.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.17.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475 over the last three months. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

