Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Bumble from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bumble Trading Down 6.5 %

BMBL opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.85 and a beta of 1.94. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 40.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bumble by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after acquiring an additional 297,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 521,830 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

