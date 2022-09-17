FY2024 EPS Estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
