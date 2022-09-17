FY2024 EPS Estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.