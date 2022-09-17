Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $40.65 on Thursday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.