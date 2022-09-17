Analysts Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will earn $36.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $40.51. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $404.85 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.43 per share.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.57.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $362.42 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $354.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.66 and a 200 day moving average of $461.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.